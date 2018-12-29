Nina Maria Stemme (born Nina Maria Thöldte on May 11, 1963) is a Swedish dramatic soprano opera singer.

Stemme "is regarded by today's opera fans as our era's greatest Wagnerian soprano". In 2010, Michael Kimmelman wrote of one of Stemme's performances in Richard Wagner's opera Die Walküre, "As for Brünnhilde, Nina Stemme sang gloriously. It's hard to recall anyone's sounding more commanding or at ease in the part, and that includes Kirsten Flagstad".