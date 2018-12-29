Nina StemmeBorn 11 May 1963
Nina Stemme
1963-05-11
Nina Stemme Biography
Nina Maria Stemme (born Nina Maria Thöldte on May 11, 1963) is a Swedish dramatic soprano opera singer.
Stemme "is regarded by today's opera fans as our era's greatest Wagnerian soprano". In 2010, Michael Kimmelman wrote of one of Stemme's performances in Richard Wagner's opera Die Walküre, "As for Brünnhilde, Nina Stemme sang gloriously. It's hard to recall anyone's sounding more commanding or at ease in the part, and that includes Kirsten Flagstad".
Nina Stemme Tracks
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Last played on
Im Abendrot (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Orchestra
Last played on
Siegfried Act III
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Die Walkure Act III
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Fidelio - Finale Act 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 4
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 3
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 1
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady in the Dark: The Saga of Jenny (Proms 2017)
Kurt Weill
Happy End: Surabaya Johnny (Proms 2017)
Kurt Weill
The Lorelei (Proms 2017)
George Gershwin
Rule, Britannia, arr. Malcolm Sargent
Thomas Arne
Orchestra
Lady In The Dark: Saga of Jenny
Kurt Weill
Orchestra
Happy End: Act 3; Surabaya-Jonny
Kurt Weill
Orchestra
Pardon My English: Act 1; The Lorelei
George Gershwin
Orchestra
Tristan und Isolde: Prelude, Act 3; Liebestod (Mild und leise, wie er lachelt)
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Budavari Te Deum
Zoltán Kodály
Orchestra
Tristan and Isolde - Prelude and Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (excerpt)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Act 3 of Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde (Mild und leise wie er lachelt)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Tristan - Liebestod
Wagner, Nina Stemme, Orchestra of the ROH & Sir Antonio Pappano
Composer
Last played on
Salome, Op. 54 - The Final Scene
Richard Strauss
Orchestra
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder AV.150 for voice and orchestra (feat. Sir Antonio Pappano, Nina Stemme & Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden)
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Mein liebe ist grun
Matti Hirvonen, Johannes Brahms & Nina Stemme
Performer
Surabaya Johnny (from 'Happy End')
Matti Hirvonen, Nina Stemme & Kurt Weill
Performer
My ship (from 'Lady in the Dark')
Matti Hirvonen, Nina Stemme & Kurt Weill
Performer
Nannas Lied
Matti Hirvonen, Nina Stemme & Kurt Weill
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-09
9
Sep
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 58: Strauss – Salome
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-30
30
Aug
2014
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 20: Wagner – Götterdämmerung
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-28
28
Jul
2013
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-26
26
Jul
2013
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 15: Wagner – Die Walküre
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-23
23
Jul
2013
Royal Albert Hall
