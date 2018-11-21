L'arpa festante is a German chamber orchestra, specializing in the revival and performance of unknown works, especially from the Baroque era. It was established in Munich in 1983 by Michi Gaigg, who also led the ensemble as concertmaster until 1995. The ensemble takes its name from Giovanni Battista Maccioni's dramatic cantata L'arpa festante (The Festive Harp) which was first performed in 1653, inaugurating what was to become the Bavarian State Opera.

L'arpa festante plays in varying ensembles of up to 40 players, often with choirs and soloists. Early music is played on period instruments in historically informed performances. The orchestra's focus is on revivals of less-known works of the Baroque in Southern Germany, music by members of the Bach family, and oratorios of the Baroque and Classical periods.

The orchestra played Bach's Mass in B minor with the Frankfurter Kantorei, conducted by Winfried Toll. They performed the work at the Cathedral of Trier with the cathedral choir, when Domkapellmeister Stephan Rommelspacher left after 13 years for a new position in Leipzig, and in St. Martin, Idstein.