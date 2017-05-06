Neil Terrence Hubbard (born 24 February 1948) is a British guitarist who performed with Juicy Lucy, The Grease Band, Bluesology, Joe Cocker, Roxy Music, Kokomo, B.B. King, Kevin Rowland and Tony O'Malley; and played on the original 1970 concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar.

Hubbard was educated at King's School, Peterborough, where he was a boarder. He and another pupil were budding guitarists who built their own amplifiers using plans designed by a fellow boarder and electronics wizard named Wright. The duo would entertain their chums with renditions of songs such as Tommy Roe's "Sheila" and Buddy Holly's "Peggy Sue".

Hubbard's association with Bryan Ferry began during the sessions that formed the Let's Stick Together album, where Hubbard played guitar on a re-recording of Roxy Music's "Casanova". Hubbard's guitar playing can also be heard on Roxy Music's Flesh and Blood and Avalon albums. He played with the band during the 1980 and 1982 tours. The 1982 tour can be heard on the live album Heart Still Beating (and also the live DVD The High Road). Hubbard also played in Ferry's band at Live Aid, the 1988 tour (available on the DVD, Bryan Ferry The Bete Noire Tour) and on the 1994-5 tour.