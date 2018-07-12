Ali Thomson (born 1959 in Glasgow) is a Scottish singer-songwriter. His brother is Doug Thomson, of the Alan Bown Set and Supertramp. Ali began singing and playing piano in local bands and moved to London in the 1970s where he worked for Mountain Records as an office helphand.

Ali signed to A&M Records in the UK and recorded two albums. The first album was entitled Take a Little Rhythm, and the title track was a hit in the USA, peaking at #15 on the Billboard singles chart in the summer of 1980 and also peaking at #4 on the Adult Contemporary charts. The song also reached #10 on the Radio & Records chart and no. 12 in the Hitline chart on 21/01/1980 on London's Capital Radio in the UK. In Canada, the song reached #22 (and #37 AC).

A second single, "Live Every Minute", just missed the Top 40, peaking at #42 on Billboard's Hot 100. In early 1981, "Foolish Child" (the lead single from his second album Deception Is An Art) peaked at #105, while the follow up, "Safe and Warm", did not chart at all. Thomson also co-wrote Gary Wright's last hit, 1981's "Really Wanna Know You". Ali continues to work in the industry as a songwriter, writing tunes for artists such as A1, Brian Kennedy, Steps, and Lisa Stansfield.[citation needed]