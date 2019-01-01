Michael UzowuruBorn 10 November 1991
Michael Uzowuru
1991-11-10
Michael Uzowuru Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Uzowuru (born November 10, 1991) is an American record producer from Cypress, California. He has produced for Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Vic Mensa, and Kevin Abstract, among others.
