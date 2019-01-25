Arif LoharBorn 1966
Arif Lohar
1966
Arif Lohar Biography (Wikipedia)
Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer from Pakistan. He usually sings accompanied by a native musical instrument resembling tongs (called a chimta). His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of the Punjab. He is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.
Arif Lohar Tracks
