Bruz Freeman
1921-08-11
Bruz Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Eldridge Freeman (August 11, 1921 – 2006), also known as "Buzz" Freeman or "Bruz" Freeman, was an American jazz drummer.
Bruz Freeman Tracks
Groovin' High
Bruz Freeman
Groovin' High
Groovin' High
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Hampton Hawes
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
Takin' Care (feat. Jim Hall, Red Mitchell & Bruz Freeman)
