Red GarlandBorn 13 May 1923. Died 23 April 1984
Red Garland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9399921-2d82-437e-825e-16daff591a0c
Red Garland Biography (Wikipedia)
William McKinley "Red" Garland, Jr. (May 13, 1923 – April 23, 1984) was an American modern jazz pianist. Known for his work as a bandleader and during the 1950s with Miles Davis, Garland helped popularize the block chord style of piano playing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Garland Tracks
Sort by
Makin Whoopee
Red Garland
Makin Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin Whoopee
Last played on
A Foggy Day
Red Garland
A Foggy Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Foggy Day
Last played on
Birks' Works
Red Garland
Birks' Works
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birks' Works
Last played on
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Milestones
Last played on
Stompin' at the Savoy
Paul Chambers, Red Garland, Red Garland & Art Taylor
Stompin' at the Savoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stompin' at the Savoy
Trouble In Mind
Sam Jones, Red Garland & Art Taylor
Trouble In Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble In Mind
Billy Boy
Miles Davis
Billy Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Billy Boy
Two Bass Hit
Red Garland
Two Bass Hit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Two Bass Hit
It Never Entered My Mind
Paul Chambers, Miles Davis, Miles Davis, Red Garland & Philly Joe Jones
It Never Entered My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Never Entered My Mind
Composer
Half Nelson
Miles Davis
Half Nelson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Half Nelson
Last played on
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Milestones
Last played on
What Can I Say After I Say I'm Sorry
Red Garland
What Can I Say After I Say I'm Sorry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Could Write A Book
Miles Davis
I Could Write A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
I Could Write A Book
Last played on
The High Life
Red Garland
The High Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The High Life
Performer
Last played on
Spring is Here
Paul Chamber, Red Garland, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb & Wilbur Harden
Spring is Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring is Here
Performer
Last played on
Straight Life
Paul Chambers, Red Garland, Art Pepper & Philly Joe Jones
Straight Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight Life
Performer
Last played on
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Art Pepper
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48v.jpglink
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Last played on
Half Nelson
Miles Davis Quintet, Paul Chambers, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Red Garland & Philly Joe Jones
Half Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half Nelson
Performer
Last played on
You Say You Care
John Coltrane
You Say You Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxq.jpglink
You Say You Care
Last played on
Billy Boy
Red Garland
Billy Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Boy
Last played on
So...
Red Garland
So...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So...
Last played on
C Jam Blues
Red Garland
C Jam Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C Jam Blues
Last played on
Hey Now
Red Garland
Hey Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Now
Last played on
Red Garland - Ahmad's Blues
Red Garland
Red Garland - Ahmad's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Garland - Ahmad's Blues
Last played on
Red Garland Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist