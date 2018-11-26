The Redneck ManifestoFormed August 1998
The Redneck Manifesto
The Redneck Manifesto Biography (Wikipedia)
The Redneck Manifesto is an instrumental rock band from Dublin, Ireland. Its members are Mervyn Craig (drums), Richard Egan (bass), Niall Byrne (guitar), Matthew Bolger (guitar), Neil O'Connor (keyboards, percussion), and Glenn Keating (keyboards, percussion).
