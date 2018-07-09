Brix Smith
1962-11-12
Brix Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Brix Smith Start (born Laura Elisse Salenger, best known as Brix Smith) is an American singer and guitarist, best known as the lead guitarist and a major songwriter for the English post-punk band the Fall.
She is currently the lead vocalist and guitarist with Brix & the Extricated, along with brothers Steve and Paul Hanley.
- Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p3vkn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p3vkn.jpg2016-03-26T13:50:00.000ZSinger, guitarist, writer and TV presenter Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about her memoirs and time in The Fall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p3vmf
Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fall
