2009
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ethical Debating Society (aka T.E.D.S.) are a three-piece DIY punk, post-riot grrrl group from London, England. They have been described as "one of the most exciting DIY bands" in the UK.
New Sense
Childs Play
