The Noseflutes were an unorthodox, late-eighties band based in Birmingham. They released three EPs and three albums, recorded four sessions for Radio 1's John Peel, and received generally favourable reviews from the contemporary music press. Their second album, Zib Zob and His Kib Kob, made The People newspaper's list of The 101 Most Awful Album Titles of All Time. During their existence they became "the house band for Birmingham".
