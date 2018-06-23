Herbert StothartBorn 11 September 1885. Died 1 February 1949
Herbert P. Stothart (September 11, 1885 – February 1, 1949) was an American songwriter, arranger, conductor, and composer. He was also nominated for twelve Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score for The Wizard of Oz. Stothart was widely acknowledged as a member of the top tier of Hollywood composers during the 1930s and 1940s.
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Sequence
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Sequence
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Sequence
QUEEN CHRISTINA (1933): "Score"
Herbert Stothart
QUEEN CHRISTINA (1933): "Score"
QUEEN CHRISTINA (1933): "Score"
A Night At The Opera
Herbert Stothart
A Night At The Opera
A Night At The Opera
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
Herbert Stothart
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Cyclone
The Wizard of Oz (excerpts)
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz (excerpts)
The Wizard of Oz (excerpts)
I want to be loved by you (Harry Ruby, lyrics by Bert Kalmar)
Herbert Stothart
I want to be loved by you (Harry Ruby, lyrics by Bert Kalmar)
