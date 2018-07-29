Johnny HandleBorn 15 March 1935
Johnny Handle is an English folk musician and singer/songwriter. Starting as a skiffle player in 1957 he soon crossed into folk music both as a soloist and as a member of The High Level Ranters. His repertoire is heavily influenced by the traditional music of North East England and, in particular, songs about the coal mines of that region. In 1958, with Louis Killen, he founded the Folksong and Ballad Club in the Bridge Hotel, Newcastle. He plays accordion, keyboards, banjo, whistle and the Northumbrian pipes. Among the songs he has written is "Farewell to the Monty", written in January 1959 on the closing of the Montague Colliery, West Denton, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Felton Lonnin
Johnny Handle
Felton Lonnin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j0wkp.jpglink
Felton Lonnin
Last played on
Stottin' Doon The Waal
Johnny Handle
Stottin' Doon The Waal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because it Wouldn't Pay
Johnny Handle
Because it Wouldn't Pay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because it Wouldn't Pay
Last played on
The Old Pubs
Johnny Handle
The Old Pubs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Pubs
Last played on
