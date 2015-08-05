Ron Altbach
Ron Altbach Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald S. Altbach is a pianist and songwriter who co-founded French-American rock band King Harvest[citation needed] and played the Wurlitzer electric piano intro[not in citation given] on their single "Dancing in the Moonlight" (1973). He later became a session keyboardist for the Beach Boys and penned songs for the group. Altbach was also a member of Celebration, a group led by Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, mainly composed of Beach Boys touring musicians.[citation needed]
Altbach's contributions to the Beach Boys include co-producing M.I.U. Album (1978) and co-writing songs such as "Belles of Paris", "She's Got Rhythm", and "Alone on Christmas Day".
