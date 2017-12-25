Claudine Georgette Longet (born 29 January 1942) is a French-American singer, actress, dancer, and recording artist who was popular during the 1960s and 1970s.

Born in Paris, France, Longet was married to American singer and television entertainer Andy Williams from 1961 until 1975. She has maintained a private profile since 1977, following her conviction for negligent homicide in connection with the death of her boyfriend, former Olympic skier Spider Sabich.