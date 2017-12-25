Claudine LongetBorn 29 January 1942
Claudine Longet
1942-01-29
Claudine Longet Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudine Georgette Longet (born 29 January 1942) is a French-American singer, actress, dancer, and recording artist who was popular during the 1960s and 1970s.
Born in Paris, France, Longet was married to American singer and television entertainer Andy Williams from 1961 until 1975. She has maintained a private profile since 1977, following her conviction for negligent homicide in connection with the death of her boyfriend, former Olympic skier Spider Sabich.
Claudine Longet Tracks
Snow
Claudine Longet
Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snow
Last played on
A Man And A Woman
Claudine Longet
A Man And A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Man And A Woman
Last played on
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
Claudine Longet
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Day Sunshine
Claudine Longet
Good Day Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Insensitive
Claudine Longet
How Insensitive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Insensitive
Last played on
