Reginald DixonBorn 16 October 1904. Died 9 May 1985
Reginald Herbert Dixon, MBE, ARCM (16 October 1904 – 9 May 1985) was an English theatre organist who was primarily known for his position as organist at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool, a position he held from March 1930 until March 1970. He made and sold more recordings than any other organist before him, or since. He was in high demand throughout the 1930s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. During his fifty-year career he was one of the top-selling artists, his prolific output ranking alongside that of Victor Silvester and Bing Crosby.
Sabre Dance
I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
Pal Of My Dreams
Canadian Capers
Medley
I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
Somebody Stole My Gal
Medley: Ma He's Making Eyes At Me
A Life On The Ocean Wave/Jack's The Lad/Drunken Sailor/Anchors Aweigh/Skye Boat
Silver Bells
over the Waves
Autumn Leaves
Waltz Espana
The Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Blackpool Walk
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
Boo Hoo
The Skaters' Waltz
Blaze Away
Boo Hoo
Manhattan
Happy Feet
Storm In The Countryside
Fascination
Selection - Curly Top
Toot Toot Tootsie
Beside the Seaside
