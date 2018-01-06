Robert TepperBorn 8 October 1953
Robert Tepper Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Tepper (born May 30, 1950) is an American songwriter, recording artist and sporadically active singer, best known for his hit song "No Easy Way Out" from the Rocky IV motion picture soundtrack.
No Easy Way Out
