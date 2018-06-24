Larry Campbell (born February 21, 1955, New York City) is an American multi-instrumentalist, who plays many stringed instruments (including guitar, mandolin, pedal steel guitar, slide guitar, and violin) in genres including country, folk, blues, and rock. He is perhaps most widely known for his time as part of Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour band from 1997 to 2004.

Campbell also has extensive experience as a studio musician. Over the past years, Larry has recorded with such artists as Levon Helm, Judy Collins, Lucy Kaplansky, Richard Shindell, Linda Thompson, Sheryl Crow, Chris Castle, Paul Simon, B. B. King, Willie Nelson, Eric Andersen, Buddy and Julie Miller, Kinky Friedman, Little Feat, Hot Tuna, Cyndi Lauper, k.d. lang, Anastasia Barzee, Rosanne Cash and Ayọ, among others.