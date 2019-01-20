Edmonton Symphony OrchestraFormed 1920
Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
1920
The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is a Canadian orchestra based in Edmonton, Alberta. As the professional orchestra of Alberta's creative capital city it presents over 85 concerts a year of symphonic music in all genres, from classical to country. Currently in its 65th season, the orchestra is composed of 56 core professional musicians who perform 41 weeks per season and who play an active role in the musical life of Edmonton and elsewhere as performers, teachers and recording artists. The ESO also performs as the orchestra for Edmonton Opera and Alberta Ballet productions, and its recordings are regularly heard across Canada on CBC Radio 2.
Tracks
Overture on a Fairy Tale
Oskar Morawetz
March of the Toys (from the operetta "Babes in Toyland", 1903)
Victor Herbert
Canadian Carnival, Op.19
Benjamin Britten
Klid [Silent woods], B182
Antonín Dvořák
Overture to Bastien and Bastienne, K.50
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fall fair (1961)
Godfrey Ridout
Elegie (Op.24) arr. for cello and orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
The Golden Cockerel Suite
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
"Ah! tout est bien fini...Ô Souverain, ô juge, ô père" from the opera 'Le Cid'
Jules Massenet
In the steppes of central Asia (V sredney Azii) - symphonic poem
Alexander Borodin
Festive Overture (Op.96)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
Max Bruch
Les Deux Ames - overture
Alexis Contant
Conquistador (Live)
Procol Harum
Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin" (Op.24)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.2 in C minor (B.74)
Healey Willan
Waltz from Sleeping Beauty
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Triumphal Entry of the Boyars
Johan Halvorsen
Polka - from The Age of Gold, Act 2 Op.22
Dmitri Shostakovich
