stellastarr*Formed March 2000. Disbanded 2009
2000-03
stellastarr* Biography
Stellastarr (styled as stellastarr*) is an American indie rock band based in New York City. It is composed of Shawn Christensen (vocals, rhythm guitar), Amanda Tannen (bass, vocals), Arthur Kremer (drums, percussion, keyboards), and Michael Jurin (lead guitar, vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
stellastarr* Tracks
Somewhere Across Forever
Somewhere Across Forever
Somewhere Across Forever
My Coco
My Coco
My Coco
