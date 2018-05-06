Percy Romeo Miller (born August 19, 1989), known professionally as Romeo Miller, is an American rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and model. Miller gained fame as a rapper in the early 2000s after signing with No Limit Records, then owned by his father, Master P. Under the stage name Lil Romeo, he released his debut single "My Baby" in 2001, which went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Later the same year, Miller released his debut album Lil' Romeo, which charted the US Billboard 200 at number six and went on to be certified gold, selling over 500,000 copies.

In 2002, Miller released his second album titled Game Time; it charted the US Billboard 200 at number thirty-three. In 2004, Miller released his third album Romeoland; it charted on the US Billboard 200 at number seventy. In 2006, Miller released his digital album titled Lottery it was his first album released with his name changed to Romeo. In 2006, Miller released the soundtrack to his film God's Gift; it was Miller's first album to be explicit.