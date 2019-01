Chris & Kem are a British musical duo who charted at number fifteen on the UK Singles Chart in 2017 with their debut song "Little Bit Leave It". They are composed of best friends Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, who met on the 2017 edition of Love Island, a reality television show.[citation needed]

