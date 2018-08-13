Chris & Kem
Chris & Kem Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris & Kem are a British musical duo who charted at number fifteen on the UK Singles Chart in 2017 with their debut song "Little Bit Leave It". They are composed of best friends Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, who met on the 2017 edition of Love Island, a reality television show.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris & Kem Tracks
Little Bit Leave It
Chris & Kem
