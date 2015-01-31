Jaime Meline (born March 2, 1975), better known by the stage name El-P, is an American rapper, songwriter, musician, record producer, and record executive.

Originally a member of Company Flow, El-P has been a major driving force in alternative hip hop for over two decades, producing for several notable rappers such as Aesop Rock, Mr. Lif, and Cage, among others.

El-P is the co-founder, owner, and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Definitive Jux record label. He is also a member of The Weathermen and art collective Cardboard City. In 2013, he and frequent collaborator Killer Mike formed the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, with whom he has released three studio albums: Run the Jewels (2013), Run the Jewels 2 (2014), and Run the Jewels 3 (2016).