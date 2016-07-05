WingsPaul McCartney’s band. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1981
Wings Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul McCartney and Wings, also known simply as Wings, were a British-American rock band formed in 1971 by former Beatle Paul McCartney with his wife Linda on keyboards, session drummer Denny Seiwell, and former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine. Wings were noted for frequent personnel changes as well as commercial success, going through three lead guitarists and four drummers. However, the core trio of the McCartneys and Laine remained intact throughout the group's existence.
Created following the McCartneys' 1971 album Ram, the band's first two albums, Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway (the latter featuring guitarist Henry McCullough), were viewed as artistic disappointments beside Paul McCartney's work with the Beatles. After the release of the title track of the James Bond movie Live and Let Die, McCullough and Seiwell resigned from the band. The McCartneys and Laine then released 1973's Band on the Run, a commercial and critical success that spawned two top ten singles in "Jet" and the title track. Following that album, the band recruited guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton, only for Britton to quit shortly afterwards and be replaced by Joe English. With the new line-up, Wings released Venus and Mars, which included the US number one single "Listen to What the Man Said", and undertook a highly successful world tour over 1975–76. Intended as more of a group effort, Wings at the Speed of Sound was issued midway through the tour and featured the hit singles "Silly Love Songs" and "Let 'Em In".
Wings Tracks
Sort by
Listen To What The Man Said
Band On The Run
Mull of Kintyre
Mull Of Kintyre
Let 'em In
Live And Let Die
Silly Love Songs
Silly Love Songs
Goodnight Tonight
Jet
The Long And Winding Road (Live)
My Love
Listen To What The Man Said
Maybe I'm Amazed
Sally G
Bluebird
Band On The Run
