1955-10-20
Håkan Parkman Biography (Wikipedia)
Håkan Parkman (1955-1988) was a Swedish composer, arranger, and choral director. From 1980 to 1988 he led the Uppsala vokalensemble. He died in a drowning accident off the coast of Gotland and is buried in the Uppsala old cemetery. He was the brother of Stefan Parkman.
