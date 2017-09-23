Ian Gillan BandFormed 1975. Disbanded 1978
Ian Gillan Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d921bb11-f40d-482e-9c92-584563e680e0
Ian Gillan Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ian Gillan Band were an English jazz-rock fusion band formed by Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Gillan Band Tracks
Sort by
Child In Time
Ian Gillan Band
Child In Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Child In Time
Last played on
Money Lender
Ian Gillan Band
Money Lender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money Lender
Last played on
SMOKE ON THE WATER (LIVE)
Ian Gillan Band
SMOKE ON THE WATER (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SMOKE ON THE WATER (LIVE)
Last played on
Ian Gillan Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist