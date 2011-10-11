byron (with a lower case b) is an alternative rock band formed in 2006 in Bucharest, Romania. Dan Byron (real name Daniel Radu), former guest of Agathodaimon and ex-member of Urma and Kumm, initially wanted to start a solo project, but it soon developed into an actual band. Their music is hard to define; it would best be described as art-rock / adult-alternative with a lot of influences from different musical areas, mostly blues, progressive rock and jazz. All lyrics are written in English and touch aspects of modern man’s condition.

Note: There has been another Romanian heavy metal band named Byron, with Dan Byron on vocals, active between 1997 and 1999. There is no connection between these bands other than the vocalist.