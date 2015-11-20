The Wizards From KansasFormed 1969
The Wizards From Kansas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d91ffa14-e5f2-419c-96be-a6dbee98672a
The Wizards From Kansas Tracks
Sort by
Freedom Speech
The Wizards From Kansas
Freedom Speech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Speech
Last played on
Codine
The Wizards From Kansas
Codine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Codine
Last played on
Country Dawn
The Wizards From Kansas
Country Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Dawn
Last played on
Flyaway Days
The Wizards From Kansas
Flyaway Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flyaway Days
Last played on
High Flying Bird
The Wizards From Kansas
High Flying Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Flying Bird
Last played on
The Wizards From Kansas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist