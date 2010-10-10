Morris PertBorn 8 September 1947. Died 27 April 2010
1947-09-08
Morris Pert Biography (Wikipedia)
Morris David Brough Pert (8 September 1947 – 27 April 2010) was a Scottish composer, drummer/percussionist, and pianist who composed in the fields of both contemporary classical and jazz-rock music. His compositions include three symphonies, piano music, chamber and solo instrumental music, choral music and "sonic landscapes" for electronic media; a late major work is "Ankh" for Carnyx and electronics.
Morris Pert Tracks
