Gloria Coates (born October 10, 1938 in Wausau, Wisconsin) is an American composer who has lived in Munich, Germany since 1969. She studied with Alexander Tcherepnin, Otto Luening, and Jack Beeson. Her father Roland E. Kannenberg served as a Progressive in the Wisconsin State Senate from 1935 to 1939, and she sang at his rallies as a child.
Symphony No.11
Symphony No.7 ("Dedicated to those who brought down the Wall in PEACE")
'Music on Open Strings' ('Symphony No.1')
Scherzo (Symphony No 1)
Sonata for Violin Solo: 2nd mvt - Fantasia
String Quartet No 8 (1st mvt, 'On wings of sound')
He who drowns himself in solitude
Symphony No.15: II. Puzzle Canon
Lyric Suite for pIano Trio: Split the Lark and You'll find the Music, An Amethyst Remembrance
Protestation Quartet
