Gloria Coates (born October 10, 1938 in Wausau, Wisconsin) is an American composer who has lived in Munich, Germany since 1969. She studied with Alexander Tcherepnin, Otto Luening, and Jack Beeson. Her father Roland E. Kannenberg served as a Progressive in the Wisconsin State Senate from 1935 to 1939, and she sang at his rallies as a child.

