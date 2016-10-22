The Murmaids
The Murmaids
The Murmaids Biography (Wikipedia)
The Murmaids were an American one-hit wonder all-female vocal trio composed of sisters Carol and Terry Fischer; and Sally Gordon from Los Angeles, California who, in January 1964 reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 with "Popsicles and Icicles".
The Murmaids Tracks
Popsicles And Icicles
The Murmaids
Popsicles And Icicles
Paper Sun
The Murmaids
Paper Sun
Paper Sun
