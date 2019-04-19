The Plug'How It Is' & 'Not My Dons'
The Plug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d919078e-7db6-4c84-9061-1c36e0ec454a
The Plug Tracks
Sort by
Not My Dons (feat. Fredo, Lacrim & 3robi)
The Plug
Not My Dons (feat. Fredo, Lacrim & 3robi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x68q.jpglink
Not My Dons (feat. Fredo, Lacrim & 3robi)
Last played on
How It Is (feat. Roddy Ricch, Yxng Bane & Chip)
The Plug
How It Is (feat. Roddy Ricch, Yxng Bane & Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl4z.jpglink
How It Is (feat. Roddy Ricch, Yxng Bane & Chip)
Last played on
Back to artist