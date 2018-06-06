John FredJohn Fred Gourrier. Born 8 May 1941. Died 14 April 2005
1941-05-08
John Fred Gourrier (May 8, 1941 – April 14, 2005), known by his stage name John Fred, was an American blue-eyed soul, swamp pop, rock and roll, and R&B performer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, best known for the 1968 hit song "Judy in Disguise (With Glasses)".
