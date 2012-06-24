Adam GuettelBorn 1965
Adam Guettel
1965
Adam Guettel Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Guettel (born December 16, 1964) is an American composer-lyricist of musical theater and opera. The grandson of musical theatre composer Richard Rodgers, he is best known for the musical The Light in the Piazza, for which he won two Tony Awards, for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, and two Drama Desk Awards, for Best Music and Best Orchestrations.
Adam Guettel Tracks
'Awaiting you' from Myths and Hymns
Adam Guettel
'Awaiting you' from Myths and Hymns
'Awaiting you' from Myths and Hymns
The Light in the Piazza – Il Mondo Era Vuoto ('The World was Empty')
Adam Guettel
The Light in the Piazza – Il Mondo Era Vuoto ('The World was Empty')
