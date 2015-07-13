Myra MelfordBorn 5 January 1957
Myra Melford
1957-01-05
Myra Melford Biography (Wikipedia)
Myra Melford is an American avant-garde jazz pianist and composer. A 2013 Guggenheim Fellow, Melford was described by the San Francisco Chronicle as an "explosive player, a virtuoso who shocks and soothes, and who can make the piano stand up and do things it doesn't seem to have been designed for."
Myra Melford Tracks
Times Of Sleep And Fate
