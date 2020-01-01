Midnite Follies OrchestraFormed 1978
Midnite Follies Orchestra
1978
Biography (Wikipedia)
Midnite Follies Orchestra was formed in Britain in 1978 by jazz musicians Keith Nichols and Alan Cohen, dedicated to recreating standards by some of jazz's greats. The orchestra more or less disbanded in the 1990s. The Midnite Follies Orchestra had showcased a variety of musicians over the years, including Nick Stevenson, Digby Fairweather, Alan Elsdon, Dave Saville, Laurie Chescoe, Keith Greville, Randolph Colville, Olaf Vas, Mac White, Will Hastie, John Barnes, Gordon Blundy and Peter Strange (to name a few). During the orchestra's active years it was often featured on BBC television and radio.
