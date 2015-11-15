Louis van Dijk, also spelled Louis van Dyke (born 27 November 1941 in Amsterdam, North Holland), is a Dutch pianist.

Van Dijk studied solo piano at the Amsterdam Conservatorium. He played with Pim Jacobs and Pieter van Vollenhoven under the name De Gevleugelde Vrienden ("The Winged Friends"). In September 2005, he played at a charity concert at the Concertgebouw to raise funds for New Orleans after the city was hit by Hurricane Katrina. For his accomplishments as a musician, he has been awarded the honorary title of Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.