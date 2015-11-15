Louis van DijkBorn 27 November 1941
Louis van Dijk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9127852-3c72-432d-9757-c1428ffb36be
Louis van Dijk Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis van Dijk, also spelled Louis van Dyke (born 27 November 1941 in Amsterdam, North Holland), is a Dutch pianist.
Van Dijk studied solo piano at the Amsterdam Conservatorium. He played with Pim Jacobs and Pieter van Vollenhoven under the name De Gevleugelde Vrienden ("The Winged Friends"). In September 2005, he played at a charity concert at the Concertgebouw to raise funds for New Orleans after the city was hit by Hurricane Katrina. For his accomplishments as a musician, he has been awarded the honorary title of Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis van Dijk Tracks
Sort by
Aan de Amsterdamse gratchen
Pieter Goemans
Aan de Amsterdamse gratchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532kw.jpglink
Aan de Amsterdamse gratchen
Last played on
Louis van Dijk Links
Back to artist