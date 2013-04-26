In‐GridItalian dance/pop singer. Born 11 September 1973
In‐Grid
1973-09-11
In‐Grid Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingrid Alberini, known by her stage name In-Grid, is an Italian dancer and singer-songwriter. Her 2003 club song "Tu es foutu", in (English: "You Promised Me"), charted in several European countries, Australia, Latin America and in the United States, where it reached #6 on the Billboard Dance Music/Club Play Singles chart in 2004.
