Ingrid Alberini, known by her stage name In-Grid, is an Italian dancer and singer-songwriter. Her 2003 club song "Tu es foutu", in (English: "You Promised Me"), charted in several European countries, Australia, Latin America and in the United States, where it reached #6 on the Billboard Dance Music/Club Play Singles chart in 2004.

