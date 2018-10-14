Blind Boy FullerBorn 10 July 1907. Died 13 February 1941
Blind Boy Fuller
1907-07-10
Blind Boy Fuller Biography
Blind Boy Fuller (born Fulton Allen, July 10, 1904 or 1907 – February 13, 1941) was an American blues guitarist and singer. Of the recorded Piedmont blues artists, a group that includes Blind Blake, Josh White, and Buddy Moss, Fuller was one of the most popular with rural African Americans.
Walking My Troubles Away (Take 2)
Blind Boy Fuller
Truckin My Blues Away No. 2 (Take 2)
Blind Boy Fuller
Piccolo Rag
Blind Boy Fuller
I Want Some Of Your Pie
Blind Boy Fuller
Let Me Squeeze Your Lemon
Blind Boy Fuller
Big Leg Woman Get's My Pay
Blind Boy Fuller
Step It Up and Go
Blind Boy Fuller
You Can Never Tell
Blind Boy Fuller
Brownskin Sugarplum
Blind Boy Fuller
