Ray GilbertBorn 5 September 1912. Died 3 March 1976
Ray Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Gilbert (5 September 1912, Hartford, Connecticut – 3 March 1976, Los Angeles, California) was an American lyricist.
Ray Gilbert Tracks
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Allie Wrubel
Orchestra
