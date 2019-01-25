Jim GilstrapBorn 10 November 1946
Jim Gilstrap
1946-11-10
James Earl Gilstrap (born November 10, 1946) is an American singer and regarded as one of the most prolific session musicians in the industry. He is best known for his 1975 solo hit single "Swing Your Daddy", as well as singing co-lead to the theme from the TV series Good Times.
Swing Your Daddy
Swing Your Daddy
Swing Your Daddy
Swing Your Daddy
Love Talk
Love Talk
Move Me
Move Me
