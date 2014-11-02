FlatlinerzHorrorcore group. Formed 1993
Flatlinerz
1993
Flatlinerz Biography (Wikipedia)
Flatlinerz is a horrorcore group from New York City. Responsible for introducing the term "horrorcore" with their 1994 release U.S.A. (Under Satan's Authority).
Satanic Verses (Instrumental)
Flatlinerz
Satanic Verses (Instrumental)
Satanic Verses (Instrumental)
