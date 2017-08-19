Richard WilliamsJazz trumpeter. Born 3 May 1931. Died 4 November 1985
Richard Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ffdb3c-34b7-4985-afd8-8dc55a55a005
Richard Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Gene Williams (May 4, 1931 – November 5, 1985) was an American jazz trumpeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Williams Tracks
Sort by
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Gunslinging Bird
Ensemble
Last played on
Screamin' The Blues
Oliver Nelson Sextet, Eric Dolphy, Richard Williams, Oliver Nelson Sexet, Eric Dolphy & Richard Williams
Screamin' The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk1w.jpglink
Screamin' The Blues
Last played on
Ferris Wheel
Richard Williams
Ferris Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ferris Wheel
Last played on
Slippin' & Slidin'
Yusef Lateef
Slippin' & Slidin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slippin' & Slidin'
Last played on
The Centaur And The Phoenix
Yusef Lateef
The Centaur And The Phoenix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Centaur And The Phoenix
Last played on
Richard Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist