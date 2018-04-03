Rodney NewtonBorn 31 July 1945
Rodney Newton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8f941d1-1f88-4b2b-8173-0ee44d7f0d24
Rodney Newton Tracks
Sort by
Tenor Toccata
Rodney Newton
Tenor Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Tenor Toccata
Last played on
Capriccio for Tuba and Band
Rodney Newton
Capriccio for Tuba and Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capriccio for Tuba and Band
Last played on
Seville
Rodney Newton
Seville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seville
Performer
Last played on
Rodney Newton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist