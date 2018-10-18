Caroline PolachekBorn 20 June 1985
Caroline Polachek
1985-06-20
Caroline Polachek Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Elizabeth Polachek (born June 20, 1985) is an American musician and singer-songwriter known as the vocalist for Chairlift, as well as for writing and producing Beyoncé's single "No Angel." She released her debut solo album, Arcadia, under her stage name Ramona Lisa in April 2014 via Terrible Records, and she followed that with 2017's Drawing The Target Around The Arrow, which she released as CEP.
Caroline Polachek Tracks
Spree
Caroline Polachek
Spree
Spree
Marzipan (Hocket)
Caroline Polachek
Marzipan (Hocket)
Marzipan (Hocket)
Marzipan (feat. Caroline Polachek)
Felicita
Marzipan (feat. Caroline Polachek)
Marzipan (feat. Caroline Polachek)
You Are Here
Caroline Polachek
You Are Here
You Are Here
