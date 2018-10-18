Caroline Elizabeth Polachek (born June 20, 1985) is an American musician and singer-songwriter known as the vocalist for Chairlift, as well as for writing and producing Beyoncé's single "No Angel." She released her debut solo album, Arcadia, under her stage name Ramona Lisa in April 2014 via Terrible Records, and she followed that with 2017's Drawing The Target Around The Arrow, which she released as CEP.