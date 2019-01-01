LimpPunk band from California, USA. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2002
Limp
1996
Limp Biography (Wikipedia)
Limp was an American pop punk band formed in 1994, with strong influences in both rock and ska, hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area. Limp released three studio albums on Honest Don's, a subsidiary label of Fat Wreck Chords, as well as an EP released on Fueled by Ramen, before their 2002 breakup.
