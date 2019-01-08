Daniel BooneBorn 31 July 1942
Daniel Boone
1942-07-31
Daniel Boone Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Boone (also known as Peter Lee Stirling, born Peter Charles Green, 31 July 1942, Birmingham, England) is an English pop musician who became a one-hit wonder in the United States with the single "Beautiful Sunday" in 1972. The song was written by Boone and Rod McQueen and sold over 2,000,000 copies worldwide. It peaked at #15 on The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at the end of the summer of 1972, having already reached #21 on the UK Singles Chart earlier during that same year. In 1972, Boone was the recipient of the "Most Likeable Singer" award from Rolling Stone magazine.[citation needed]
Daniel Boone Tracks
Beautiful Sunday
Daniel Boone
Beautiful Sunday
Beautiful Sunday
Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast
Daniel Boone
Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast
