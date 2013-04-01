Ice Nine Kills (sometimes stylized as ICE NINE KILLS or abbreviated INK) is an American metalcore band from Boston, Massachusetts who are signed to Fearless Records. Best known for its horror-inspired lyrics, Ice Nine Kills formed in its earliest incarnation in 2002 by high school friends Spencer Charnas and Jeremy Schwartz. The group originally pursued a style of ska-punk into their own innovative blend of rock, but have since shifted into a style which has been described as theatricore, metalcore, melodic hardcore, post-hardcore, heavy metal, symphonic metal. Charnas is currently the only remaining founding member.

To date, Ice Nine Kills has released three EPs: The Burning, 2 Song Acoustic and The Predator. Five full-length studio albums: Last Chance to Make Amends, Safe Is Just a Shadow, The Predator Becomes the Prey, and their most successful albums to date; Every Trick in the Book, which peaked at #122 on the US Billboard 200 and their most recent, The Silver Scream, released on the fifth of October 2018 to critical acclaim among fans. Their band name is derived from the fictional substance ice-nine from the science fiction novel Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut.