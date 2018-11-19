Sun DialUK-based indie rock band. Formed 1990
Sun Dial
1990
Sun Dial Biography (Wikipedia)
Sun Dial (occasionally spelled Sundial) is a British psychedelic rock band formed in 1990 by Gary Ramon.
Sun Dial Tracks
Dive
Dive
Plains of Nazca
Plains of Nazca
I Don't Mind
I Don't Mind
Exploding In Your Mind
Exploding In Your Mind
